Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12

As schools are closed due to COVID-19, students have no other choices but online learning. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered authorities to seek vaccine sources and make students a priority group for vaccinations so they can return to school. The PM made the statement at a conference with the education sector held online on Saturday. He requested the Ministry of Education and Training to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to implement the COVID-19 vaccination programme for students. They will have to access vaccine manufacturers, seek sources of vaccines suitable for people over 12, and work out a plan to prioritise vaccinating students according to their age groups. Việt Nam should have vaccinated students return to school like in other countries, he said. Leaders of many localities also suggested prioritising vaccinations for students. According to Nguyễn Thị Quyên Thanh, vice chairwoman of Vĩnh Long Province's People's Committee, 91 per cent of… Read full this story

