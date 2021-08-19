Viet Nam futsal team prepare for World Cup

Vietnamese futsal players practise in Hà Nội on August 17. They will leave for a training course in Spain next week before taking part in the September World Cup in Lithuania. Photo courtesy of VFF Futsal HÀ NỘI – Coach Phạm Minh Giang said his team were doing well in preparation for the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania in September. The team moved to Hà Nội last week and are working hard to improve their physique. At the same time, a coaching board has set up different situations for players to make sure they are ready for whatever happens during the matches. “Currently, players are catching up with the high pace and speed of training exercises. They are getting better and better every day. We will try to overcome our limitations to get closer to world leading teams at the World Cup finals,” said Spanish fitness coach Miguel Ledesma Carrasco. Players have another week to show their ability before Giang finalises a list of 17 members to travel to Spain for an intensive training course on August 27. Việt Nam will compete in a four-side tournament on August 28-31 and a friendly match again local club Cordoba on September 3. They will then move to Lithuania and have… Read full this story

