Việt Nam, Egypt seek to beef up trade ties

A farmer harvests dragon fruits in a farm in Long An Province. Việt Nam suggested that Egypt open the market for a number of Việt Nam's agricultural products, including dragon fruit, lychee and ginger. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Egypt have reached a consensus on several measures tackling difficulties in export-import amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second meeting of the Việt Nam – Egypt Sub-Committee on Trade and Industry Cooperation held virtually on Wednesday, both sides reviewed trade and industry cooperation since the first meeting in April 2018 and discussed regional and global situations affecting bilateral economic ties. They debated cooperation opportunities in industry, orientations and measures to further improve bilateral economic connectivity, and remedy the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides agreed to build a mechanism to share information regarding market demand, export-import management regulations, quarantine, and goods quality management. They expressed a wish for further collaboration among relevant agencies to offer market navigation opportunities to each other, especially for agro-fishery products, in line with bilateral and multilateral international commitments. Online trade and investment promotion activities will be held to link the two countries' investors and businesses together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same… Read full this story

