Việt Nam denounces China’s military drill in Hoàng Sa islands

Spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday condemned China's newly announced military drill near its Hoàng Sa (Paracels) archipelago as a serious violation of the country's sovereignty. Spokesperson for the foreign ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng made the comment during the press briefing in Hà Nội, in response to a military drill held between August 6-10 in the northern part of the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) between Hainan island and Paracel islands by unspecified arms/units of the People's Liberation Army. "As constantly reiterated, Việt Nam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence proving its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa (Spratly) islands, in line with international law," Hằng said. The area marked for exercise covers 100,000 sq.km of water, including large parts of Hoàng Sa islands which belong to Việt Nam but much of it has currently been under China's control after a violent seizure by Chinese forces back in the 1970s. "China's military exercise in the Hoàng Sa islands area constitute a serious violation of Việt Nam's sovereignty, go against the Declaration on the Conduct of…

