Việt Nam cuts quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to 7 days: Health ministry

Repatriated Vietnamese citizens from Japan waiting to do entry procedures at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Fully vaccinated arrivals to Việt Nam with negative COVID-19 tests will only have to undergo seven days of centralised quarantine and another seven days for medical observation, according to a new instruction from the health ministry. The decision, signed by deputy health minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, is made based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Specifically, the reduced quarantine period – compared to previous 14 days of centralised quarantine and seven days of follow-up medical observation – is applicable to those having certified (by relevant authorities of the home country) proof of negative RT-PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 72 hours prior to departure, having been fully vaccinated with the last dose at least 14 days but no more than 12 months before the entry time (with vaccination certificates); or in place of vaccination records, those having been infected with coronavirus (with documents proving the positive status using RT-PCR method no more than six months prior to… Read full this story

