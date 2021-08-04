Việt Nam cuts quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to 7 days: Health ministry

Repatriated Vietnamese citizens from Japan waiting to do entry procedures at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Fully vaccinated arrivals to Việt Nam with negative COVID-19 tests will only have to undergo seven days of centralised quarantine and another seven days for medical observation, according to a new instruction from the health ministry. The decision, signed by deputy health minister Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, is made based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Specifically, the reduced quarantine period – compared to previous 14 days of centralised quarantine and seven days of follow-up medical observation – is applicable to those having certified (by relevant authorities of the home country) proof of negative RT-PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 72 hours prior to departure, having been fully vaccinated with the last dose at least 14 days but no more than 12 months before the entry time (with vaccination certificates); or in place of vaccination records, those having been infected with coronavirus (with documents proving the positive status using RT-PCR method no more than six months prior to… Read full this story
- World Health Organization: After Ebola Death In City, ‘No One Should Be Sleeping Well Tonight’
- HempAmericana, Inc.’s CEO Talks About What He Hopes for the Future of His Company on Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
- Hawaii revises rules to rabies quarantine program for pets
- NJ nursing home has no place to quarantine contagious patients
- When we have mental health crises, are our schools, churches doctors offices prepared?
- When we have mental health crises, are our schools, churches or doctors offices prepared?
- Bills' 53-man roster projection includes keeping 3 QBs, cutting Corey Coleman
- Medical bills stress even fully insured Las Vegas shooting survivors
- India pleads with farmers to help cut pollution
- POLITICO Playbook: 4 days out … No plans in the Capitol for Trump’s border wall
Việt Nam cuts quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals to 7 days: Health ministry have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.