Việt Nam, China hold talks on cooperation

General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, on Monday had a phone call with Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee. During the call, Nghĩa emphasised relations between the two countries had continued to develop well in recent times. Since the beginning of the year, despite difficult travel conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides have maintained regular exchanges in many flexible forms, achieving positive results. Recently, at the invitation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng led a high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to attend and give an important speech at the online summit between the Communist Party of China and political parties around the world. Nghĩa said that 2021 was an important year for both countries: the first year that Việt Nam implemented the Resolution of the 13th Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam; and on the Chinese side, the first year of the 14th Five-Year Plan and entering its second 100-year target.

