Việt Nam calls on parties in Yemen to accept UN-led peace proposal

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý. Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, called on all relevant parties in Yemen to accept the UN-led peace proposal while addressing a UN Security Council meeting on August 23. The event saw the presence of Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations; Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs; and Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). Speakers noted that military escalation has continued in many places across Yemen, especially in Marib, leading to heavy casualties, including women and children. They underscored the need for a nationwide ceasefire to resolve current deadlocks and give an impulse to the resumption of political dialogues among parties. With regard to the Safer oil tanker off Yemen's coast, they urged the Houthis to let the UN technical team access the vessel to perform their duties. Council member states condemned attacks against civilians, particularly women and children, and appealed for an end to military actions as well as efforts be promoted to deal with…

