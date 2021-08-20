Việt Nam calls for international cooperation to deal with threat of terrorism

An overview of the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Deputy head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Phạm Hải Anh urged international cooperation and solidarity in order to seek the most effective response to combat terrorism in the face of a serious threat posed by the so-called Islamic State's activities in recent times. He made the statement at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting held on August 19 to discuss the threat of the Islamic State (also known as Da'esh) to international peace and security. It was chaired by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India – the council’s chair for August. The ambassador underlined the need to promote comprehensive anti-terrorism measures and ensure joint efforts are in line with the UN Charter and international law. The Security Council should effectively use available tools to detect and avert new threats of terrorism, he said, calling attention to terrorists’ use of the internet and new technologies to raise money, recruit and propagate their agendas. Under-Secretary-General for the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, and Director of the Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) Michele Coninsx said early this year, the social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic had an… Read full this story

