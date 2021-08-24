Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Affairs Vũ Hải Hà (centre) led the Vietnamese National Assembly in the virtual meeting of the Committee on Political matters during the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly’s General Assembly on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — ASEAN parliament delegations on Tuesday called for an acceleration of digitalisation and promotion of digital economy in the region on a safe and highly secure network, especially amid COVID-19 threats. The statements were made on Tuesday during the virtual meeting of the Committee on Political matters, as part of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly that opened on Monday under the theme of "Forging parliamentary cooperation in digital inclusion towards ASEAN Community 2025". The meeting was held under the chair of the Legislative Council of Brunei, AIPA member parliament delegations, and AIPA Secretary General Nguyễn Tường Vân. The Committee urged Governments to have programmes in place to help raise awareness and protect the public in terms of cybersecurity, and concurred that the member parliaments need to further work with each other in cybersecurity issues and improving data protection legal frameworks. At the session, the member parliaments unanimously approved four draft resolutions, including: Report of the 12th AIPA Advisory… Read full this story

Việt Nam calls for cybersecurity cooperation among ASEAN have 289 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.