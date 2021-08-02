Việt Nam attends 23rd ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting

Participants in the 23rd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held virtually on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Monday attended the 23rd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54). The meeting reviewed the operations of specialised agencies in the political-security ‘pillar’ and the implementation of the ASEAN Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025. According to the ASEAN Secretary General’s report, despite a range of challenges, political and security cooperation in ASEAN has made significant achievements. Notably the implementation of recommendations on the Mid-term Review of the APSC. He highlighted ASEAN collaboration in the battle to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and recovery efforts, national defence, border management and responses to non-traditional challenges, as well as cooperation between ASEAN and its partners. Given the complex challenges in the region, for example, overlapping claims to the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) and the political turmoil in Myanmar, the meeting stressed the need for the group to strengthen its solidarity, trust, understanding and central role in the region, and to maintain dialogue and cooperation among members, for regional peace, security and… Read full this story

