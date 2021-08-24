Việt Nam athletes dream of Paralympic glory

The Việt Nam's Paralympic team seen at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony last night in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of the Tokyo Paralympics TOKYO — Việt Nam's 15-strong Paralympic delegation proudly joined athletes from all over the world for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo games last night. Seven of our best athletes will compete in three disciplines during the sporting festival – swimming, weightlifting and athletics – where a husband and wife duo will fly the flag for Việt Nam in javelin and discus. At the opening ceremony, javelin thrower Cao Ngọc Hùng, who is taking part in the games with his wife Nguyễn Thanh Hải, did just that – chosen as the flag bearer for the opening ceremony. "It's my dream to win gold medals," Hùng told Việt Nam News in an exclusive interview last week. "It's every athlete's dream. It's what we live for." At the Rio Games in Brazil back in 2016, our team walked away with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Despite the pandemic causing disruption in training and competition schedules, athletes are determined to top their successful tally this time around. Powerlifter Lê Văn Công, who won our only gold last time, told Việt Nam News earlier this… Read full this story

