Việt Nam assumes role as coordinator for ASEAN-RoK relations

Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn (centre) spoke at the ASEAN-RoK Foreign Ministers' Meeting held virtually on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has officially assumed its role as the coordinator for relations between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) for 2021-24 at the ASEAN-RoK Foreign Ministers' Meeting held via video conference on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Vietnam's foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn affirmed Việt Nam would work with other countries to intensify and deepen the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership. Sơn said he appreciated the RoK's increasingly important role in the region and welcomed its New Southern Policy that aims to deepen its partnership with ASEAN and Southeast Asia. He suggested the RoK continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to ASEAN countries and support the bloc's efforts to narrow the development gap and promote equitable and sustainable development in the ASEAN sub-regions, including the Mekong. The Vietnamese minister thanked the RoK for supporting ASEAN's principle stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and proposed the nation cooperate in promoting dialogue and trust-building, exercising restraint and respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

