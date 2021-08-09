Việt Nam and Laos agree to deepen relationships in all fields

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith met yesterday in Vientiane. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday emphasised the need to continue deepening the two sides' political relations, and agreed to make 2022 the “Year of Friendship and Solidarity between Việt Nam – Laos, Laos – Việt Nam 2022”. General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith warmly welcomed President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on his official visit to Laos, which took place right after the success of each country's Party’s Congress and the election of each country’s National Assembly deputies. The General Secretary and President of Laos appreciated that Laos was the first country Phúc visited in his new position, which indicated the special importance of Laos in Việt Nam's policies. The two leaders affirmed that the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries have always given each other valuable support, assistance, and goodwill in the cause of national liberation and reunification. They said that the two countries will continue to give the highest priority… Read full this story

