Việt Nam always active member of UN: President

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) receives outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra in Hà Nội on Wednesday. Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam has been and will continue to be an active member of the international community and the United Nations (UN), affirmed President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc while hosting outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Kamal Malhotra in Hà Nội on Wednesday. The President stated Việt Nam will continue to make proactive and responsible contribution to the UN Security Council, join UN peacekeeping activities, and step up the implementation of UN sustainable development goals and climate-change commitments under the Paris Agreement. He added the country will run for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 tenure. Phúc stated Việt Nam treasures UN organisations' valuable support and cooperation over the past more than four decades, and appreciates their active role in helping the nation respond to COVID-19. He asked the UN to continue giving Việt Nam timely policy advice as well as technical and financial support. The State leader reiterated that Việt Nam attaches importance to multilateralism and international law and backs the UN in promoting its central role in boosting

