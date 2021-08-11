Việt Nam administers record 1.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, total crosses 11m mark

1.5 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam administered over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since the country starts its vaccination campaign on March 8, according to the health ministry’s report on Wednesday. The total doses given in Việt Nam reached 11,341,864 and the number of fully vaccinated people crossed the mark of 1 million (1,036,102 specifically) as of Tuesday. The country has currently received some 18.7 million doses of vaccines of various types, mostly AstraZeneca and Moderna. Up to 2.5 million doses of Moderna along with 250,000 doses of Sinopharm, donated by the US and Chinese governments respectively, would remain in storage until second doses are given. The health ministry said that 72 per cent of the received doses have been distributed. According to the National Government Portal on COVID-19 Vaccination , HCM City, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections and which has been allocated the most vaccines, is leading the race with over 3.5 million doses administered. The southern city has given at least one jab to 51.66 per cent of the official population over 18 years old (around 7 million). Hà Nội, also the recipient of a large… Read full this story

