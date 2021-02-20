VieOn releases TV reality show Street Dance of China

Studio audiences at the Chinese TV reality game show Street Dance of China. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — HCM City's leading entertainment streaming platform VieOn has released season 4 of Street Dance of China , a famous Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku. The show airs every Saturday on vieon.vn featuring Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, whose real name is Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn. MT-Pop, 26, has 14 years of experience in dancing. He is a member of the dance group X-Clown Crew. He competed with many dancers from other countries to perform on Street Dance of China this year. "I come from Việt Nam. Now is the time for unity. Battle for peace," said MT-Pop on a video clip to introduce himself on Street Dance of China on the contest's website. Many fans have high hopes for Vietnamese dancer MT-Pop, real name Nguyễn Vũ MinhTuấn, who appears on season 4 of Street Dance of China, a famous Chinese TV reality game show broadcast by Youku. — Photo from the artist's Facebook page Street Dance of China attracts professional dancers from many countries involved in different styles such as bboy, hiphop, Popping, locking and waacking. The participants compete for the ultimate title of street dance champion. The four leaders build their teams of dancers from candidates who survive the various… Read full this story

