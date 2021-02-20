VIB receives Innovation in Digital Banking 2021 award from The Banker

VIB has created the most innovative digital banking proposition in the market in 2021, according to The Banker The Innovation in Digital Banking Award of The Banker honours the world’s most innovative bank in digital banking and has always caught the attention of the financial community. This year, the award attracted the highest number of applications in the mobile application category, with competition from more than 1,000 candidates globally. According to The Banker , COVID 19 has driven the digital transformation in the industry, creating a leap forward with tonnes of breakthrough products and services. Overcoming various candidates from different continents, the MyVIB application has successfully convinced the board of choice and placed at the top position due to its innovative ideas that shaped a new transaction behaviour in customers, and pioneering in applying future technology trends. A VIB representative shared that, “With the goal of maintaining the leading position in digital banking, VIB always applies modern technologies, optimises the design of integrated solutions, and focuses on user interface design in a minimal, consistent way to provide a fast, effective, and safe digital banking experience. The international prestige awards and the trust from our customers when choosing VIB as a… Read full this story

