VFF considers stopping V.League 1 2021

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai players (in white) try to nick the ball from striker Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội in a recent match in the 2021 V.League 1. Hoàng Anh Gia Lai team currently sit at the top of the table. Photo vtc.vn Football HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has proposed that the Việt Nam Professional Football Jointstock Company (VPF) and clubs consider stopping the 2021 V.League 1. At the online meeting on Saturday, the executive committee of the VFF agreed with the proposal to end the 2021 professional football season. This was the opinion of the VFF's chairman Lê Khánh Hải and was agreed by all members of the executive committee. This option would reduce financial losses for clubs and better prepare for the next season, and is suitable in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. The VFF asked the VPF to organise an online conference with V.League 1 and V.League 2 to consider stopping the tournament and bring forward a specific plan in deciding the championship winning and relegation teams. At present, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai are leading the top division, two points ahead of Viettel, but the national premier league has still not yet completed… Read full this story

