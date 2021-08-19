Vareniki: Slavic boiled potato & cheese dumplings

Boiled potato & cheese dumplings with Chef Nguyễn Thị Bích Hòa from The Eastern & Oriental Tea House & Coffee Parlour in Hà Nội Serves: 2 Time: 30 minutes FOR THE DOUGH: · 2 cups flour · 1/2 teaspoon salt · ½ cup water · 3 tablespoons butter · 1 egg FOR THE FILLING: · 250g potatoes, peeled · Salt and pepper · 3 tablespoons butter · 2 onions, finely chopped and sauteed · ½ cup cottage cheese METHOD: 1. To make the dough: Mix flour and salt in a bowl. Warm 1/2 cup water and butter in a saucepan, until butter melts completely. Pour this mixture into the flour, then add the egg. Once you have a dough, turn it onto a floured surface and knead for 5 minutes. Find a warm spot in your kitchen and let the dough rest, covered, for 20 minutes. 2. For the filling: Dice the potatoes and boil them in salty water until they are soft. Drain excess water and mash. Add the cheese, onions, butter, salt and pepper. 3. Back to the dough: Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough until it is less than 3mm thick. Using the mouth of a glass jar, cut circles of dough… Read full this story

