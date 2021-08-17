Vaccine diplomacy set to be active, cooperative, innovative, effective

Intensive care unit for COVID patients opens in Mekong Delta Freelance illustrator portrays pandemic memories in paintings COVID-19 threatens to break supply chains in the south COVID pandemic increases unemployment rate Large fishing ships resume operations at La Gi Port Việt Nam receives a batch of COVID-19 vaccines at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn chaired the first meeting of the Government's freshly established working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in Hà Nội on Monday. The meeting reviewed outcomes of the work so far and agreed on coordination measures to further promote vaccine diplomacy for access to the biggest numbers of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies in the shortest time. Participants agreed to accelerate all related efforts and intensify cooperation among ministries and sectors toward the work via bilateral and multilateral channels. Concluding the function, Sơn, also head of the working group, said Việt Nam's vaccine diplomacy has so far obtained positive outcomes. It is set to be active, cooperative, innovative, and effective, he affirmed, presenting a number of orientations and solutions to be implemented right after the meeting so that as many vaccines as possible will… Read full this story

