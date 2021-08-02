V-League: Tet bonuses are not for everyone

V-League 2021 has been postponed because of the Covid-19 epidemic, so players have an early lunar New Year (Tet holiday). But many players are unhappy because they do not have a Tet bonus as usual. Players of HAGL FC don’t have Tet bonuses this year. A Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC player said that the team players had not received Tet bonuses for several years and it is similar this year, so they are not sad about this. For players of Binh Dinh FC, according to coach Nguyen Duc Thang, the FC leaders have not said anything about Tet bonuses, so perhaps there is no Tet bonus. As a rookie, Binh Dinh has a good start at the V-League 2021. The team plans to resume on February 15 (the 4th day of lunar New Year). Quang Ninh Coal FC still owes its players some salary, so Tet bonuses seem to be a luxury. Based in Covid-19-hit Quang Ninh province, players are not allowed to go home to celebrate Tet. Players of Nam Dinh FC also do not have Tet bonuses, but a “little” extra pay for travel cost. Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) FC gives its players 1 month… Read full this story
