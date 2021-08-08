V.League 1 postponed until February 2022

Hoàng Anh Gia Lai will be at the top of the V.League 1 when games resume in February. — Photo baogialai.com.vn Football HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has approved the Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF)’s plan to postpone the V. League 1 2021 until February, 2022. The remaining matches from the 13th game of the V.League 1 will be held on February 12 next year. The second stage of the league will take place between February 16 and March 12, 2022, with all teams divided into groups A and B. The format of the tournament also has an adjustment when only one team will be relegated from V.League 1 to V.League 2, without a play-off match. In the phase two, the top six teams compete for the championship, and the bottom eight teams will fight to avoid relegation. Meanwhile, the V.League 2 will resume its seventh round of matches starting from November 20 this year. There is one direct promotion and 1 relegation. The National Cup 2021 is also set to restart on January 17, 2022, with the competition at the quarter-final stage. The new schedule will be implemented to fit in with the fixtures of… Read full this story

