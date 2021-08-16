UV radiation at high risk levels across the nation

The UV Indexes in three regions across the country are expected to be 9-10 level in the next three days. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The ultraviolet (UV) radiation indexes in northern, southern and central regions on Monday reached strong and very strong levels, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. The UV index updated on Weatheronline Monday morning showed Hà Nội had hit level 6 and it was expected to reach 9.1. Meanwhile in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province, the UV level is predicted to hit 8.4. Hải Phòng, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Cà Mau and Hội An cities are forecast to see the UV index at level 9.6 to 9.9, and Nha Trang and HCM City will reach level 10. A UV index of 6 to 7 is considered "high," 8 to 10 “very high”, and 11 and more is “extreme,” according to the World Health Organisation. From August 17 to 19, the UV radiation index will rise to a level that poses risks to those exposed — a rating of 9-10 — across the nation. UV radiation is strongest between 10am and 2pm. Central provinces and cities will also experience temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius on Monday. Localities have been warned of fire risks due… Read full this story

