US-Vietnam relations growing stronger: Former Ambassador

Reporter: As a strongest economy in the world and the most important member of APEC, what are the US's expectations at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang? Former Ambassador David Shear: I think the President will be very interested in making speech in Da Nang on American policy in the region and I think one thing that the US expects is the friends and allies in the region and the other like-minded countries will be reassured that the US will remain engaged in the region and that we will continue to be a reliable ally. Reporter: What are the main goals of the United States during President Donald Trump's visit to Vietnam? Former Ambassador David Shear: I think one goal would be for the President to explain our regional security and economic policies since we repeal the TPP, it has become very important for the US to explain how we are going to approach international trade in East Asia. We have lots of competition from the Chinese, for example. I think it is important for the US to articulate a coherent trade policy while the President is in Da Nang. Reporter: What do you think about the bilateral…

