US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Hanoi

The Air Force Two carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris from Singapore landed at Noi Bai international airport (Hanoi) on August 24 evening. This is the first time a US Vice President paying an official visit to Vietnam. On August 25, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will welcome her US counterpart. According to a statement of the White House, during her stay, Harris will engage Vietnamese leaders on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order. The US Vice President will also affirm and celebrate the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the US and Vietnam. The visit is hoped to contribute to strengthening ties and expanding economic cooperation between the US and important partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Harris is scheduled to have meetings with Vietnamese leaders, including a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional security and economic cooperation. She also planned to attend the inauguration of an office of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Hanoi, which will work to deal with issues related to infectious diseases in Southeast Asia…. Read full this story

