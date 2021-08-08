US top medal table as pandemic-defying Tokyo Olympics close

Photo taken on Sunday shows the performance during the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/VNA Photo Olympics TOKYO — Eliud Kipchoge produced a marathon masterclass and the USA edged China at the top of the Tokyo Olympics medals table as the curtain fell on the biggest sports event since the pandemic on Sunday. After Kipchoge’s marathon win for Kenya, the United States scored victories in volleyball, track cycling and basketball to top the tally with 39 gold medals, just one ahead of China. The 339th and final gold medal went to Serbia’s men’s water polo team, capping a Games that were in serious danger of cancellation after they became the first postponed Olympics last year. Thirty-three sports have been contested across 16 days in largely empty stadiums, with fans barred over coronavirus risks and athletes living in strict biosecure conditions. “Some were already speaking of ‘Ghost Games’,” Olympics chief Thomas Bach told an International Olympic Committee session ahead of the closing ceremony on Sunday. “What we have seen here is that on the contrary the athletes have brought soul to the Olympic Games.” The Olympics were plagued by low Japanese support… Read full this story
- How Ireland's remarkable journey to World Cup silver medals has instilled belief for Olympics quest
- UK Sport wants £3bn funding so Team GB can top Olympic medal table
- Tokyo Olympics in sight on horizon for Chichester sailor Sophie
- Rodrigo Pessoa ready to resume quest for place at Tokyo Olympics
- RFU names British Olympics boss as new chief executive
- Making gold from garbage: Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to contain recycled waste
- UK Sport's new funding strategy: is the era of the medal-hoovering "no compromise" policy over?
- Chinese Olympic legend finds her calling on road to 2022
- Olympic dream turns to nightmare for S. Korea's 'Garlic Girls'
- Will to survive: How Paralympic champion Will Bayley defied the odds of disability and cancer to achieve his dreams at Rio 2016
US top medal table as pandemic-defying Tokyo Olympics close have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.