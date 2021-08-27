US-supported project strengthens Vietnam’s efforts to protect wildlife

The project enables Vietnam to boost law enforcement and reduce illegal consumption of wild animal products. A five-year project supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has helped Vietnam improve and harmonize the legal system related to wildlife protection and law enforcement. The USAID Saving Species project in 2016-2021. Photos: USAID The USAID Saving Species project in 2016-2021 also increase prosecution of wildlife crimes and reduce demand and illegal consumption of wild animal products. The project has supported the development, amendment, and adoption of four important legal documents that are key to ensuring consistent management and protection of wildlife in Vietnam, resolving legal gaps, and overlapping regulations. It also provides training to more than 2,600 officials from agencies including forestry protection departments, customs officials, environmental police, wet market managers, border guards, courts, and prosecutors to help them more effectively tackle wildlife crimes. As a result, prosecution rates for wildlife violation arrests have increased from 25% in 2018 to 75% in 2021. The project helps strengthen law enforcement in wildlife protection in Vietnam. In coordination with the CITES Management Authority of Vietnam, the project ran three large social behavior change communication campaigns that raised public awareness about wildlife protection… Read full this story

