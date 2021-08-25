US pledges additional 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Việt Nam

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) yesterday held talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris during her three-day visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The US will donate an additional one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Việt Nam, said US Vice President Kamala Harris during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday. The vaccines will start arriving within the next 24 hours. With the additional donation, the total vaccines given by the US has reached 6 million doses. Harris also committed an additional US$23 million in technical assistance and programmatic support to assist Việt Nam's efforts to fight the pandemic, bringing the total assistance provided since the start of the pandemic to nearly $44 million. This assistance will accelerate equitable access to and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen Việt Nam's health system to respond to COVID-19, and build capacity to detect and monitor COVID-19 and future disease threats. USAID also provided the Vietnam Red Cross $1 million to reduce the impacts and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable communities, according to the White House. Vice President Harris highly appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese Government in controlling and responding to the… Read full this story

