US CDC Southeast Asia Regional Office launched in Hà Nội

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh (left) and US Vice President Kamala Harris at the launch ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — US Vice President Kamala Harris launched the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hà Nội, at a ceremony on Wednesday during her three-day visit to the country. The new Regional Office, based in Ngô Quyền Street in downtown area of Việt Nam’s capital city, is one of the four in the world. It will strengthen CDC's ability to meet its mission of protecting Americans and people of the region by responding more rapidly to health threats wherever they occur and building key relationships to tackle shared health priorities. Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh said: "Over the past 20 years, healthcare cooperation has been a highlight in the ties between the US and the region and this is also a key area of cooperation in the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership.” "Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Southeast Asian countries and the US have worked closely together to combat this pandemic, mitigate its consequences and foster economic recovery.” "We welcome the US decision to open this office in Hà Nội… Read full this story

