Uruguay celebrates 196 years of independent life

On the occasion of 196 years of the Independence Day of Uruguay, Appointed Ambassador of Uruguay to Việt Nam Raúl Pollak Giampietro writes to Việt Nam News. On 25 August, 1825, Uruguay started its independent life. Thus ended a long period of wars that forged the independence of the country, started fifteen years before against the foreign powers that ruled the territory, then known as Provincia Oriental or Cisplatina. Inhabited from the outset by European migrants, the small and young country soon acquired, in a way, kind of a sophisticated air from the Old World, that still remains in the architecture of the cities, and the style and the way of life of the people. Spaniards, Portuguese and British, who participated in the several processes of domination, then settled in different parts of the country, influencing the ideas of the politicians, and helping to establish the pillars of the rising nation. Cabo de Santa María Lighthouse, La Paloma, Rocha, Uruguay. — Photos courtesy of the embassy The migration flows increased in the 20th Century, as a result of the ravages brought about in Europe by the two World Wars. Uruguay opened to the migrants, and soon became a melting pot where French, Polish,…

