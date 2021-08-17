UNSC: Việt Nam calls for efforts to ensure safety for civilians in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Afghanistan issues in New York on Monday. —XINHUA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has emphasised as top priority ending violence, protecting civilians, especially women and children, and ensuring security and safety of UN staff and representative agencies, foreign diplomatic staff, international organisations and foreigners in Afghanistan. Addressing an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday (local time) after the Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his concern about the situation in Afghanistan, which not only has a negative impact on security and stability in this nation but also the region, especially neighbouring countries. He said that only a comprehensive political solution could bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and called on all parties concerned in the country to abide by international humanitarian and human rights law and conduct discussions to stabilise the situation and promote national reconciliation. Quý also called for international attention to promoting humanitarian relief efforts to prevent a humanitarian disaster, while highly valuing efforts of the UN and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the country. Ambassador Quý also called on the international community,… Read full this story

