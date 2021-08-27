U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

Aug 27 (Reuters) – The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation’s health care system. A total of 101,433 COVID patients were hospitalized, according to data published on Friday morning. U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The United States reached its all-time peak for hospitalizations on Jan. 14 when there were over 142,000 coronavirus-infected patients in hospital beds, according to HHS. As the vaccination campaign rapidly expanded in early 2021, hospitalizations fell and hit a 2021 low of 16,000 on in late June. However, COVID-19 admissions rose suddenly in July as the Delta variant became the dominant strain. The U.S. South is the epicenter of the latest outbreak but hospitalizations are rising nationwide. 1/5 Patients are held in the hallway as St. Mary Medical Center resorts to using tents outside to handle the… Read full this story

