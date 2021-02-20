Two Vietnamese films selected for Busan int'l film festival's funding program The Saigon Times "Memento Mori: Water" has been named among 26 projects for the Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival this year – PHOTO: COURTESY OF MARCUS MANH CUONG VU HCMC – Two Vietnamese films have been shortlisted for the Asian Project Market, a funding program of the Busan International Film Festival that is slated for October 12-14 in South Korea. "Memento Mori: Water" directed by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu and "If Wood Could Cry, It Would Cry Blood" by Nguyen Phan Linh Dan were among 26 films that the Asian Project Market selected from 429 film submissions this year. "Memento Mori: Water" is the second part of the Memento Mori trilogy directed by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu and co-produced by Nguyen Hoang Diep and Nguyen Trinh Hoan from HKFilm. The series is based on true stories from Dr. Dang Hoang Giang's 2018 book titled "Diem Den Cua Cuoc Doi" (The Destination of Life), which describes the experience of cancer patients. Memento mori is an expression that means "remember that you (have to) die" in Latin, an artistic reminder of the inevitability of death. The second… Read full this story

