CAAV asks airlines to halt selling domestic flights Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread Đắk Lắk Youth Union uses loudspeakers in COVID communication campaign BOT companies call for help amid pandemic Nano Covax producer asked to provide more data Việt Nam has administered more than 19.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương LÂM ĐỒNG — Two elderly people have died after receiving Moderna vaccines, the Health Department in the central highlands province of Lâm Đồng has confirmed. They are a 73-year-old woman (name given as N.T.L.) and a 78-year-old man (name given as N.A.) from Đức Trọng District, who both suffered from multiple underlying health conditions. The patients died within 36 hours of receiving their second Moderna jab, all from the same batch. Neither showed any symptoms and had no reactions within the first 24 hours, according to the province's health department and Lâm Đồng Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The two both got their first jab on August 6 and second on August 28. The man was suffering from lung cancer and grade-3 heart failure, according to an official document signed by director of Lâm Đồng Health Department Nguyễn Đức Thuận. He died of pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, lung… Read full this story

Two elderly people die after receiving second shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.