Troops active in COVID-19 fight

In response to the situation, Son Tay town's Military Command has worked closely with local Party Committee and authorities to contain SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, the unit has actively made recommendations to local leadership to issue effective pandemic prevention and control measures. Apart from giving advice to local Party Committee and authorities, the unit has managed two quarantine areas and mobilized troops and militiamen to work at medical checkpoints and quarantine zones and guard entrance of locked-down areas. Below are photos reflecting the active participation of troops and militiamen in Son Tay town in the COVID-19 fight. Translated by Song Anh
