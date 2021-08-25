Transport Ministry urges HCM City to resume upgrade at Tân Sơn Nhất Int’l Airport

Construction site for the upprading project at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transport HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has asked HCM City to resume the upgrade on Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport during the two-week stay-at-home period that started on Monday to ensure that it is completed by the end of the year. The ministry has asked the municipal People's Committee to include the work on a list of urgent projects. Tân Sơn Nhất, one of the two largest airports in the country, has been overloaded for many years and has visible cracks and subsidence of asphalt surfaces. Since the pandemic has put a halt to most international flights, the city decided to take advantage of the downtime to carry out the upgrades. The upgrading project started in late June last year, with total investment of more than VNĐ2 trillion (US$86 million). Work is being carried out in two phases. The first phase finished repairs of the airport's 25R/07L runway after six months. The second phase includes upgrade of five existing taxiways and construction of new rapid exit taxiways, and connecting taxiways and parallel taxiways. It also includes a drainage system, taxiway lights and aviation signboards. From August 5-13, 27 positive cases of COVID-19 and 76 F1 cases (close contacts of COVID cases) at the project's construction site were found and… Read full this story
