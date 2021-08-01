Traffic police lead way for workers to return to their hometowns

Police and local authorities in Đồng Nai Province prepare to take workers back to Ninh Thuận. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Thử HÀ NỘI — More than 1,200 workers, from Bình Thuận and Ninh Thuận in the southern provinces that are working in Đồng Nai Province, have travelled back to their home towns to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were led by Biên Hòa City and Vĩnh Cửu District police and authorities on Saturday, after being given rapid COVID-19 tests. The delegation was also escorted by a medical team and transport vehicles with food and drink supplied by local authorities, free of charge. Most of them are ethnic Chăm people. Nguyễn Hữu Nguyên, chairman of the Biên Hòa City People's Committee, said that to ensure that workers could come back to their hometown safely, the city had allocated coaches for pregnant women and children. Due to the complicated COVID-19 situation, many enterprises have temporarily stopped work. Nguyên said that the city would continue to help facilitate the return of workers to their hometowns. Thạch Ngọc Hòa Thanh, from Ninh Phước District in Ninh Thuận Province, said he and his wife were both workers and had boarded in Hóa An Ward, Biên Hòa City… Read full this story
