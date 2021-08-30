Trà Vinh turns to other crops on unproductive rice, sugarcane fields

Farmers prepare what used to be a rice field to grow other crops in Trà Vinh Province's Cầu Kè District. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hoà TRÀ VINH — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh is assisting farmers with growing other crops on a total of 1,550ha of unproductive rice and sugarcane fields or switch to aquaculture or livestock farming. In the first seven months of this year farmers stopped growing rice and sugarcane on more than 1,200ha and switched instead to growing vegetables or coconut or to aquaculture, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Phạm Minh Truyền, director of the department, said his agency is carrying out the province plan to restructure agriculture and has zoned areas for various crops. To enable farmers to change crops, the province is implementing a support programme in 2021 – 25 with a budget of VNĐ368 billion (US$16 million). It has support policies for farmers to adopt good agricultural practices (GAP) standards and offers them subsidies to buy agricultural machinery and equipment. In recent years it has encouraged farmers to switch to high-value crops. In Trà Cú District, for instance, farmers have switched to farming vegetables and shrimp on more than 1,300ha… Read full this story

