Tra Vinh to develop VND300-billion industrial cluster The Saigon Times An employee at work at a factory. The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh decided to establish the Hiep My Tay industrial cluster in Cau Ngang District, with a total investment of around VND300 billion, VND50 billion more than what was originally planned – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh decided to establish the Hiep My Tay industrial cluster in Cau Ngang District, with a total investment of around VND300 billion, VND50 billion more than what was originally planned, said a local official. The industrial cluster will cover an area of 40 hectares in the district, according to Nguyen Quynh Thien, vice chairman of the provincial government, Bnews newspaper reported. Thuan Phat Trading and Construction Company, whose general director is Lai My Thanh residing in HCMC's District 11, is the project's investor. The industrial cluster is expected to be put into service in the third quarter of 2023. Once it is operational, the industrial cluster will prioritize attracting companies operating in the sectors of handicraft, wooden furniture for interior decoration, construction materials, packaging and manufacturing, footwear and textile-garment, food processing and fertilizer production, among others…. Read full this story

Tra Vinh to develop VND300-billion industrial cluster have 292 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.