Trà Vinh Province to rapidly improve irrigation to foster agriculture

Farmers prepare land to grow vegetables in former rice paddies in Trà Vinh Province's Cầu Kè District. The province encourages farmers to switch to other crops on unproductive rice fields to improve their incomes. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hoà TRÀ VINH — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh is speeding up dredging of 14 main irrigation canals with a total length of 125.3 km and expects to complete the work early next month. Phạm Minh Truyền, director of the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the canals are in Châu Thành, Cầu Ngang, Tiểu Cần, Cầu Kè, and Trà Cú districts and the work would cost more than VNĐ90 billion (US$3.9 million). They have bed widths of 3-12 metres and depths of 1.5 – 3 metres, and irrigate rice and vegetable fields and fruit orchards. Nguyễn Trung Hoàng, deputy chairman of the province People's Committee, said while the province has great potential for farming high-value crops, animals and seafood, insufficient infrastructure for agriculture and the impacts of climate change, including drought and saltwater intrusion mean the farm economy has yet to achieve its potential. In 2021 – 25, besides prioritising dredging of irrigation canals and expanding irrigation…

