Taking the position enables the PM to make decisions on his own in certain cases. Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will work as head of the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control, replacing Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong (C), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L), and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (R) at a meeting on August 24. Photo: VNA With the new position, Chinh is eligible to make anti-pandemic decisions himself to ensure the fastest and most effective solutions to soon stamp out the virus. The appointment was made today [August 24] at a meeting of top leaders chaired by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong. At the meeting, Trong requested heads of localities to build response plans to contain the virus in key areas like Hanoi, populous cities, and industrial parks hubs. He blamed local authorities for an inconsistent and ineffective pandemic fight in some areas. He insisted that incompetent officials or those who failed to fulfill the anti-pandemic mission must be replaced. Donation Pope Francis has sent an emergency relief worth EUR100,000 to… Read full this story

Today’s Covid News: Vietnam's PM takes lead in anti-pandemic mission have 310 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.