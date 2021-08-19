Time stands still in ancient Cự Đà Village

Cự Đà Village is a unique cultural space with many ancient houses. VNS Photos Trương Vị Nestling just 20km from Hà Nội to the southwest, Cự Đà Village is a unique cultural space with many ancient houses that are still well-preserved with their original architecture intact. The village in the outskirts district of Thanh Oai also has a reputation for its vermicelli and traditional soy sauce. Vũ Văn Thân, an 87-year-old resident of Cự Đà, said the village was established four centuries ago by royal family members. Then, wealthy businessmen of the village like Cự Doanh, Cự Chân, Cự Phát, who were owners of textile mills, factories and wholesale markets of Hà Nội around 1920-1940, brought French architecture to the rural village. The precise age and history of this village is still a question for villagers and researchers. Dr Trịnh Sinh from the Việt Nam Institute of Archaeology suggests that the village was established nearly 2,000 years ago. Scientists collected samples including bricks during the repair and maintenance of ancient pagodas in the village. Patterns on the samples are typical of 2,000 years ago when Việt Nam was still largely under ancient Chinese domination. An entrance to a traditional house in Cự Đà…. Read full this story

