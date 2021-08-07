Three intensive care centres open, field hospitals to be set up in industrial parks in HCM City

Representatives of three central-level hospitals attend the inauguration ceremony of the three intensive care centres in HCM City which are designed to treat critical COVID-19 patients. —Photo courtesy of MoH HCM CITY — Three COVID-19 intensive care units (ICUs) with doctors and medical personnel coming from three central-level hospitals across the country opened on Saturday (August 7) in HCM City. Doctors and medical personnel from three central-level hospitals including the Vietnam German Friendship Hospital and and the Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội, and Huế Central Hospital, have arrived in HCM City to help set up the ICUs that have a total of 1,500 beds. Deputy Health Minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn, head of the ministry's taskforce to support HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control, said the telehealth digital platform should be used to connect hospital departments, and a monitoring centre should be set up to coordinate the treatment of critical COVID-19 cases at the three intensive care centres. HCM City is struggling to contain its largest outbreak despite serious prevention measures, according to Sơn. "The city has also had to ensure a steady supply of medical equipment and supplies for treatment." "Despite the number of cases, the city is on the right track," he said, adding that the top priority is to save patients with serious health conditions and reduce fatalities. In addition… Read full this story

