Third H’mong Ethnic Cultural Festival rescheduled to December

Earlier, the ministry has issued Decision 717/QD-BVHTTDL on the organization of the festival in the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Accordingly, the festival will take place in September 2021 under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Lai Chau province, in coordination with ministries, sectors, and units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and 13 provinces where the H’mong ethnic minority people live. In a document which was sent to the People's Committees of Lai Chau, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Kan, Dien Bien, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Yen Bai and Dak Lak provinces, the ministry said the adjustment of the schedule was made to strictly implement the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister's COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the pandemic has continued to develop complicatedly in many localities across the country. The H’mong Ethnic Cultural Festival aims to express the cultural honor of an ethnic group rich in cultural traditions, preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the H’mong people in a unified and diverse Vietnamese culture of 54 ethnic groups. It will be an opportunity for… Read full this story

