Coach Park Hang-seo has some midfield pondering to do. Photo thanhnien.vn Peter Cowan It's hard to believe given the passage of time in lockdown has slowed to a crawl, but the national team are in action again in just over two weeks. Park Hang-seo's men take on Saudi Arabia on September 2 in their first match in the third round of World Cup qualifying and amid the misery the pandemic has brought to Việt Nam in the last few months, the opportunity to focus on something as trivial as football is most welcome. I'm unsure if coach Park is a fan of Scottish folk rock band Stealers Wheel, but I do reckon he could take some comfort in the lyrics of their 1972 hit Stuck in the Middle with You. I'm not trying to say the Korean strategist is surrounded by clowns and jokers, but I do think he faces a conundrum in the middle of the park. The national team's trip to Dubai for the final three matches of the second round of qualification of course went down as a success seeing as they made history by advancing, but the games against Malaysia and the UAE asked more questions than… Read full this story

The Local Game: Stuck in the middle with coach Park have 239 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.