Tetra Pak Sustainability Report 2021 highlights continuing commitments to protect food, people and planet

Some highlights from this year's report include: Food highlights Covid-19 disease spread across the globe put food supply chain under difficulties. Tetra Pak did work in partnership with customers to guarantee continuity of supplies, equipment and needed technical assistance to ensure customer’s operation throughout the pandemic. In 2020 alone, over 77 billion liters of products have been sold in Tetra Pak packages globally. In Vietnam, Tetra Pak worked with F&B manufacturers to provide more than 1.71 billion liters of safe and nutritious drink to Vietnamese consumers. Tetra Pak donates the PCR Test Kit worth of 80,000 euros equivalent to VND2 billion to the Centre for Disease Control of Ha Nam Province People highlights Tetra Pak pursued a high level of worker safety and promoted mental wellbeing of all colleagues throughout the pandemic. The Company received "Great Place to Work" certification and was ranked leader by CDP for fifth year running for environmental transparency and action. As initiatives in response to fight against Covid-19 in Vietnam, Tetra Pak donated the PCR Test Kit worth of 80,000 euros equivalent to VND2 billion to the Centre for Disease Control of Ha Nam Province and joined hands with Tuổi trẻ Newspaper to donate a… Read full this story

