Techfest Hải Phòng 2021 slated for September

Techfest Hải Phòng 2020 which had 44 exhibition product booths of nearly 50 creative start-up projects — Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — The start-up festival Techfest Hải Phòng 2021 is scheduled to take place in the northern port city from September 28 to October 5, the event's organisers announced at a press conference on Thursday. The 5th Techfest Hải Phòng will emphasise the key role of businesses in the innovation ecosystem, affirming the position of Hải Phòng as a destination of innovation and start-ups in the region, said Trần Quang Tuấn, director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, one of the event’s organiser. The upcoming event will not only target innovative start-ups but also technology groups, foreign-invested enterprises, science and technology enterprises in which strong innovation activities are being implemented, Tuấn said, adding that it also strives to attract universities that are regarded as the core force of the innovation ecosystem and the key force that has been creating innovative knowledge. The event will comprise a wide range of activities including the first-ever virtual exhibition on innovation and entrepreneurship; a webinar entitled "The role of innovation in the business restructuring and development in the new normal period” and an online… Read full this story

