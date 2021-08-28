TCPVN has contributed more than 2 billion VND to support the frontline in Vietnam in the COVID-19 battle

Kredivo announces launch of Việt Nam operations as part of ambition to build Southeast Asia's leading BNPL Disruptive technologies are set to change how we work Vietnam Maritime Corporation helps community fight pandemic AI Day 2021: The world’s best AI speakers announced Del Monte to joint venture with Vinamilk in the Philippines Ho Chi Minh City, 23 August 2021 – TCPVN, the first international office of TCP Group (T.C. Pharma) in Vietnam, the owner of popular Thai energy drink brands Red Bull and Warrior, has contributed more than 2 billion VND in cash and products in research and manufacturing activities, as well as increasing the amount of medical equipment and supplies to support the frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the donations, 1 billion VND will be delivered to Vietnam Young Doctors Association; and one ambulance worth more than 810 million VND will be handed over to District 11 Hospital in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City Health Department, via the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee, helping to address the most urgent needs of the city. According to the Ministry of Health, 343,972 coronavirus cases were recorded on the National System of COVID-19 Case Management from April 27 to August 22, of which… Read full this story

