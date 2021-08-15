Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. AFP/VNA Photo KABUL — The Taliban were on the brink of total victory in Afghanistan on Sunday, with their fighters ordered to wait on the outskirts of the capital and the government conceding it was preparing for a “transfer of power”. Militants surrounded Kabul following an astonishingly quick rout of government forces in recent days, with troops incapable of holding onto territory without US military support. The fall of Kabul will see the hardline Islamic group take back power two decades after US-led forces toppled it in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. “The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city,” a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted as residents reported insurgents on the outskirts of the city. “Until the completion of the transition process, the responsibility for the security of Kabul is with the other side (the Afghan government)”. The United States began moving its citizens and Afghan staff to Kabul airport, with the help of thousands of troops deployed to the capital to assist with the evacuation. The Taliban’s imminent… Read full this story

Taliban on outskirts of Afghan capital, poised to take power have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.