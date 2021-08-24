Deputy Prime Minister hails HCM City for ensuring food distribution to public 10,811 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday Fees for COVID-19 vaccinations banned PM asks authorities to make sure 'no one is short on food and clothes' 16,000 doses of Molnupiravir ready for self-use of COVID patients at home An automatic body temperature measurement and hand-washing device developed by students and a teacher at Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Secondary School, Quảng Ngãi Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Ngọc Phước QUẢNG NGÃI — A group of students and their teacher from Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Secondary School in Quảng Ngãi Province have successfully made an automatic body temperature measurement and hand-washing machine to help fight COVID-19. Võ Duy Huân, a member of the group, said there was a risk of cross infection when many students in the school shared the same disinfectant bottle. He also saw that it’s sometimes hard to keep the required distance when checking body temperature. So he had the idea of developing a device to reduce the possibility of cross infection. After presenting the idea, the team was supported by teacher Nguyễn Thị Hồng Minh to develop the product. Minh said that she supported her students because the product would have high applicability, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The… Read full this story

Students make device to help combat COVID-19 have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.